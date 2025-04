(RTTNews) - Thoma Bravo is in advanced discussions to acquire Boeing Co.'s (BA) Jeppesen navigation unit, Blomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal, potentially exceeding $8 billion, could be announced later this week, though no final agreement has been reached, and negotiations may still fall through, the report said.

