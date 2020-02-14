Thoma Bravo Raises Offer For Instructure To $49/shr

(RTTNews) - Thoma Bravo entered into an amendment to raise its offer for Instructure (INST) to $49.00 per share in cash from the prior offer of $47.60 per share. The revised agreement was approved by Instructure's Board of Directors.

The revised agreement represents 'Best and Final' offer from Thoma Bravo. The consideration will delivers Instructure stockholders certain and immediate value, Instructure said in a statement.

The Special Meeting of Instructure Stockholders scheduled for today will be convened and then adjourned again until February 25, 2020.

