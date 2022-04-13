Thoma Bravo plays PE’s favorite tune

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The classic private equity playbook still works. KKR has agreed to acquire cybersecurity company Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo for $3.8 billion, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-12/kkr-said-to-be-in-advanced-talks-to-buy-thoma-backed-barracuda?srnd=deals&sref=BC9wjhQl. That’s more than double the $1.6 billion that Thoma Bravo paid for the company in 2018 https://www.thomabravo.com/press-releases/thoma-bravo-completes-acquisition-of-barracuda. Running the numbers implies the seller juiced profitability massively to produce healthy returns.

KKR said on Tuesday https://media.kkr.com/news-details/?news_id=0e192713-efd7-44c1-8a0c-ae40f2560dc5 that Barracuda now generates over $500 million in revenue. That implies sales have grown at about the same rate as when the company was public. If KKR has purchased Barracuda at a similar multiple to the one that Thoma Bravo paid in 2017, the massive increase in Barracuda’s value likely came through lifting its EBITDA margin from 20% in its last quarter as a public company to something closer to 36%.

Putting this together with the amount of debt that Thoma Bravo used to fund the acquisition https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1348334/000119312518007375/d501512ddefm14a.htm#annatoc501512_38, the fund’s return might be more than 35%, Breakingviews calculates. Juicy returns like this are what all private equity firms aspire towards. (By Jonathan Guilford)

