Thoma Bravo Nears $2 Bln Deal To Acquire Verint Systems : Report

August 24, 2025 — 11:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Buyout firm Thoma Bravo is close to finalizing a deal to acquire Verint Systems Inc., a provider of call center and customer experience software, according to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter. The potential transaction would value Verint at approximately $2 billion, including debt.

The report indicated that an agreement could be announced as early as Monday, though they cautioned that no final decision has been made. The timing and terms of the deal may still change, and discussions could fall through.

