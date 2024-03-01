Thoma Bravo Lifts Per Share Purchase Price Consideration For Everbridge

(RTTNews) - Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) and Thoma Bravo have amended and restated the previously announced merger agreement, dated February 4, 2024. Under the terms of the amended agreement, Thoma Bravo has increased the price at which it has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Everbridge to $35.00 per share in cash, or $6.40 per share higher the original transaction price. The consideration values Everbridge at approximately $1.8 billion.

Upon completion, Everbridge common stock will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange. The company will continue to operate under the Everbridge name and brand.

