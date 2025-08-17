Thoma Bravo Eyes Acquisition Of HR Software Firm Dayforce : Report

(RTTNews) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is in advanced discussions to acquire Dayforce Inc. (DAY), a provider of human capital management software, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Minneapolis-based company, which currently holds a market capitalization of approximately $8.45 billion, is the target of a potential take-private transaction that could be announced in the coming weeks. The discussions may still face delays or fall through.

