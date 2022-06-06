Thoma Bravo cuts Anaplan takeover offer to $9.60 billion

Adds shares, details

June 6 (Reuters) - Anaplan Inc PLAN.N said on Monday private-equity firm Thoma Bravo had lowered its takeover offer for the software maker to $9.60 billion from $10.7 billion.

Anaplan's shares, which have risen nearly 44% this year, were down about 4% in premarket trading.

The company's shareholders will now receive $63.75 per share, compared with the previous offer of $66.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.