Thoma Bravo Commences Tender All Outstanding Shares, ADSs Of Talend At $66/share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thoma Bravo and data integration firm Talend (TLND) announced Friday that Thoma Bravo has commenced the previously-announced tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares and American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Talend for $66.00 per ordinary share and ADS (each ADS representing one ordinary share) in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes.

The tender offer is being made pursuant to the memorandum of understanding between Talend and Thoma Bravo dated March 10, 2021. The Talend Board of Directors have earlier unanimously determined that the Thoma Bravo offer is consistent with and will further the business objectives and goals of Talend, and is in the best interests of the Company, its employees, and its shareholders, and recommends that all holders of ordinary shares and ADSs accept Thoma Bravo's offer and tender their outstanding shares and/or ADSs to Thoma Bravo.

The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 28, 2021, unless extended or terminated. The closing of the tender offer is subject to the valid tender of ordinary shares and ADSs of Talend representing - together with ordinary shares and ADSs of Talend beneficially owned by Thoma Bravo, if any - at least 80% of the fully diluted ordinary shares and ADSs, as well as the receipt of customary transactional regulatory approvals (including French foreign investment control procedure), and other customary closing conditions.

The Company expects the tender offer to be completed in the third quarter of 2021 and the redomiciling and related transactions are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

