June 28 (Reuters) - Instructure Holdings Inc, an education platform backed by private equity giant Thoma Bravo, on Monday filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

