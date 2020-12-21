US Markets
Thoma Bravo agrees to acquire RealPage for $9.6 bln - WSJ

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy property management software provider RealPage Inc for $9.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Thoma Bravo is paying $88.75 per share for RealPage, the report added.

