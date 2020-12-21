Thoma Bravo agrees to acquire RealPage for $9.6 bln - WSJ

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy property management software provider RealPage Inc RP.O for $9.6 billion, the Wall Stree Journal reported on Monday.

Thoma Bravo is paying $88.75 per share for RealPage, the report added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

