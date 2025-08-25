Markets
Thoma Bravo To Acquire Verint Systems For $2 Bln In Cash

August 25, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), an actionable Intelligence solutions company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by software investment firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal valued at $2 billion.

The deal is expected to close this fiscal year, pending shareholder and regulatory approval, after which Verint stock will be delisted and quarterly earnings guidance and buybacks suspended.

Under the agreement, Verint shareholders will receive $20.50 per share, representing an 18% premium to the company's unaffected 10-day volume-weighted average price through June 25, the last trading day before media reports of a potential sale.

In the pre-market trading, Verint Systems is 12.33% higher at $22.99 on the Nasdaq.

