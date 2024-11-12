News & Insights

THK Co. Targets Improved ROE and Growth Strategy

November 12, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

THK Co. is revising its five-year plan to achieve an ROE of over 10% amid changing external conditions, including geopolitical risks and inflation. The company plans to focus on business selection, capital efficiency, and corporate governance improvements to meet shareholders’ expectations. THK aims for disciplined investments and strategic adjustments to enhance profitability and sustainable growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

