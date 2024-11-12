THK Co. to Boost Capital Efficiency with Share Buyback

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

THK Co. has announced a plan to acquire up to 20 million of its own shares, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and improve shareholder returns. This move is part of their strategy to achieve a return on equity of over 10%. The acquisition will take place on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a budget of 40 billion yen.

For further insights into JP:6481 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.