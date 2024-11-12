News & Insights

Stocks

THK Co. to Boost Capital Efficiency with Share Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

THK Co (JP:6481) has released an update.

THK Co. has announced a plan to acquire up to 20 million of its own shares, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and improve shareholder returns. This move is part of their strategy to achieve a return on equity of over 10%. The acquisition will take place on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a budget of 40 billion yen.

For further insights into JP:6481 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THKLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.