This Week's Top Restaurant Earnings Charts

Earnings season rolls on with over 900 companies reporting this week including some of the key FAANG companies plus many of the hot growth stocks.

Among those will be a bunch of the restaurant stocks including the widely-watched names.

The industry has had to handle rising wages thanks to a tight job market and volatile commodity costs.

Yet, the consumer is holding up and is still spending on experiences, including eating out.

Which restaurant will surprise to the upside this earnings season?

5 Must See Restaurant Earnings Charts

1. Wingstop WING has one of the best stock charts of the week, in the restaurant industry or outside of it. Shares are up 25% year-to-date but are off their all-time highs hit earlier in the year. It has only missed one time since 2015 which is a great earnings track record.

2. Starbucks SBUX had become the darling of Wall Street in 2018 and the start of 2019, hitting a new all-time high along the way. But over the past 3 months the shares have pulled back 13%. It has a great track record of beating, with just one earnings miss in the last 5 years. Will another beat turn the shares around?

3. The Habit Restaurants HABT has beat four quarters in a row but it hasn’t helped the stock which has hit a new 5-year low. Year-to-date, shares are down 10% after bouncing off the new low. Is this a buying opportunity?

4. Dunkin Brands DNKN has a great earnings chart with just 2 misses in the last 5 years. Shares hit new highs in 2019 but have pulled back 8.8% over the last 3 months. With a forward P/E of 24, is valuation now a concern?

5. El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO has beat 6 of the last 7 quarters but remains stuck in a narrow trading range. The shares are down 67% over the last 5 years. Year-to-date they’re down 27%. Yet, they’re not altogether cheap, with a forward P/E of 16.6. Will they beat again this quarter?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns SBUX in her personal portfolio.]

