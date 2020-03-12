This Week's Stock Market Selloff Looks a Lot Like 2008. Here's What Could Happen Next.

The S&P 500’s latest selloff triggered by coronavirus fears looks very similar to what it did in the fall of 2008 at the beginning of the financial crisis, according to DataTrek Research.

The stock market’s moves this week and in 2008 at the beginning of the financial crisis have a lot in common.

The stock market’s latest selloff triggered by coronavirus fears looks eerily familiar. The S&P 500 has been tracking a very similar course to what it did in late September and early October 2008 at the beginning of the financial crisis, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

March 2020 is so far “reliving 2008 in virtual lockstep,” he wrote in a Thursday note to clients.

The S&P 500 dived 7.6% on Monday—its first one-day drop of more than 5% since the end of the financial crisis—and then registered a 4.9% gain Tuesday. That is about a 65% recovery. On Sept. 29, 2008, the index dove 8.8%, and then climbed 5.4% the next day, also a 61% recovery.

Then this week, the S&P 500 tumbled 4.9% again on Wednesday and dived more than 7% on Thursday afternoon. On Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 in 2008, the index fell (though less steeply), by a combined 4.5%.

“While we do not believe the S&P 500 will have a +50% drawdown this time around, the narrative around equities is similar enough to merit direct comparison,” Colas wrote.

If history was any indication, there won’t be much good news in the weeks to follow. In 2008, the S&P 500 fell for another six straight trading days from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, declining 19.3% in total. Two of the sessions saw declines over 5%—a 5.7% loss on Oct. 7 and a 7.6% drop on Oct. 9. Then, a massive rally of 11.6% occurred on Oct. 13.

But the volatility didn’t stop there. In the second half of the month, there were two more days with drawdowns over 5%—Oct. 15 with a 9.0% plunge and Oct. 22 with a 6.1% decline—followed by another large rally of 10.8% on Oct. 28.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_fa3b397e157070467c03217f.json

Over the course of the entire month of October 2008, the S&P 500 saw a 16.9% decline, while March 2020 is so far down about 14%, as of Thursday afternoon. Should the similarities uphold, more volatility is likely down the road.

“2008 may not be a precise template for what is still a useful reminder that it is reasonable to expect more 5% drawdown days and there will likely also be some remarkable snap back sessions as well,” Colas wrote.

Stocks might be moving in similar patterns for a reason.

In the fourth quarter of 2008, markets were looking for clarity on Washington, D.C.’s fiscal and monetary policy responses to the financial crisis. In the first quarter of 2020, markets are doing the same thing—waiting on Washington’s economic and health-related plans to combat the coronavirus, or Covid-19, outbreak.

With continued policy uncertainty, it’s no surprise that investors would react sharply to daily headlines about the pandemic’s increasing economic toll. “Then (2008) as now (2020), markets see imminent danger but slow government response,” wrote Colas. Unless we get quick action from D.C., the 2008 playbook will likely repeat again, he says.

The Federal Reserve did step in on Thursday, announcing that it is aggressively expanding its interventions to provide liquidity during this week’s market turmoil.

Investors with a high tolerance for risk should take the chance to buy the dip. For those with less of an appetite for risk, however, Colas recommends a reduction in risk exposure, as markets will likely remain choppy for some time to come.

“Once we get five one-day -5% drawdowns, history says we are halfway through the churn and it is safer to start buying with a one-year investment horizon,” he wrote.

Write to Evie Liu at evie.liu@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.