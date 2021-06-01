This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

The end is near for first quarter earnings season but there are still over 200 companies that will be reporting this week, including some companies popular with retail investors.

Several of them were big pandemic winners but what happens on the reopen?

And can they keep their excellent earnings surprise track records intact?

5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM was the big pandemic winner as millions worked from home. But what now? Shares have fallen from their all-time highs and are down another 11.5% in the last 3 months. But it still trades at 90x. It has a great earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed since its 2019 IPO.

2. StoneCo Ltd STNE is a digital payments company in Brazil. Earnings are expected to grow 56% this year and another 61% next year but shares have fallen 24% in the last 3 months as the hot fintech names have cooled. Is it a buying opportunity?

3. PVH Corp. PVH has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. The apparel retailer is one of the hot reopen trades with shares up 22% year-to-date. It’s cheap with a forward P/E of 18.8.

4. Broadcom Inc. AVGO hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Yet shares are only up 8% year-to-date. Shares are cheap, with a PEG ratio of just 0.8. Will it beat again?

5. CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD hasn’t missed since it’s 2019 IPO. That’s 7 beats in a row. Impressive. After a massive 2020, shares areup just 4.9% year-to-date. It trades with a nose-bleed forward P/E of 731, however. Is it too hot to handle?

