This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

Earnings season is winding down but there are still 240 companies set to report this week, including some top technology companies and hot specialty retailers.

Several of these companies have amazing earnings surprise charts, including perfect 5-year earnings surprise records.

It’s hard to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years.

It takes good management working in sync with the analysts so that everyone is on the same page.

Heck, some of these companies were even beating at the beginning of the pandemic, which wreaked havoc on many companies’ earnings beat records.

Can they keep beating?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Intuit Inc. INTU is the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma and Mint. On May 11, it announced it was expecting to exceed their guidance as Credit Karma reached an all-time high in revenue in March. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Shares are near 5-year highs but the stock isn’t cheap, trading at 51x forward earnings. Is it too hot to handle?

2. NVIDIA NVDA has only missed once in 5 years and it was in 2018. That’s an amazing earnings surprise record. Shares stalled out at the end of 2020 but recently broke out to new highs in 2021. Year-to-date, shares are up about 15% versus the S&P 500 at nearly 11%. Is there more upside still to come in 2021 for the shares?

3. Salesforce.com CRM hasn’t missed since Zacks data began in 2017. But shares have struggled in 2021, with them mostly flat for the year versus the S&P 500’s gain of about 11%. They’re not cheap, either, with a forward P/E of 64.

4. Dell DELL hasn’t missed since 2018 which is a great track record. Shares have been hot in 2021, adding another 34%. But they’re still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12.7. Does this value stock have more gas left in the tank?

5. Hibbett Sports HIBB has beat 3 quarters in a row. Shares are at 5-year highs as consumers continue to purchase outdoor goods even with the reopen looming. Shares are up 294% over the last year and have added 66% year-to-date. When will the consumer stop buying outdoor and workout gear?

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America



A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.



The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”



Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.



Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.