This Week’s Jobs Report Will Be Less Significant Than Most People Think: Here’s How to Trade It

Early indications in this morning’s futures markets are that all three major indices, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow, will open today’s sessions barely changed from yesterday’s close. That suggests that traders and investors are on hold, waiting for the jobs report due out on Friday, or at the very least, the weekly numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which is due at 8:30 AM tomorrow. However, the lack of action could be more of a recognition that the keenly awaited jobs numbers will actually tell us very little about what is going on in the economy.

That is certainly the takeaway from the reaction, or lack of one, to this morning’s ADP private sector jobs report. The report showed a gain of 692k jobs last month, way ahead of the 600k that economists were predicting. However, that good news was offset by some bad. The previous month’s total was revised downward by exactly the amount of last month’s beat, 92k, making the whole thing effectively a wash. So, S&P futures jumped 10 points and then immediately dropped back down. Now, at the time of writing, which is 30 minutes after the release, it is back to where it started.

To be honest, an ADP report that tells us nothing about what to expect from the “official” BLS numbers is nothing new. It happens frequently, but the confusion and inconclusiveness feel more significant than ever right now as the whole market searches for clues about the job market. Traders are reading whatever they can into any available data, but the data is distorted. How many jobs are added to the economy is not a guide, especially if there is a massive number of vacancies unfilled, which is the case at the moment.

The conventional wisdom, of course, is that the significance of the jobs report is huge this month because it will tell us what the Fed is likely to do. The hype over the release’s significance to the Fed may draw eyeballs to TV screens and clicks to websites, but from a trader’s perspective, it's just hype. In the past, we have become accustomed to the Fed watching the monthly non-farm payroll number closely, but this Fed has made it quite clear that no single monthly number will change their approach.

Once you have laid out your belief that everything that is currently happening in the economy is subject to extraordinary circumstances, and is therefore “transient,” no one monthly report will sway you. Even a massive surprise in the numbers, positive or negative, will just be seen as confirmation of the distortion, having no impact on policy deliberations.

In short, it is hard to see how Friday’s numbers, let alone tomorrow’s, can be anything but a dud.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there won’t be trading opportunities. The most obvious short-term strategy is to do what would have worked out this morning, which is fade the initial market reaction. For most of us, though, that is a bit too short-term, and makes you have to sort the real turning point in the move from the sort of normal retracement and consolidation in an initial move that usually happens.

So, the more practical solution is to just assume that the jobs report will make no difference, and that the long-term trend will resume with a bit more gusto once the “uncertainty” of the data is past. In the first two days of this week, indices continued their move up to ever higher record highs, despite low volume, so that means going into the numbers long. Those that say that this bull market cannot go on forever are correct, but to reverse such a strong trend, there will need to be a significant catalyst.

