Earnings season isn’t over yet.

There are over 550 companies expected to report earnings this week including many retailers and tech companies.

Which companies have the hottest earnings charts?

These 5 companies have excellent earnings surprise track records and their shares are trading near or at multi-year highs.

They’ve been big winners in this pandemic economy.

Can they keep their momentum as the vaccines roll out and the global economy reopens?

This Week’s 5 Red-Hot Earnings Charts

1. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM has not missed since it’s 2019 IPO. It’s been one of the biggest pandemic winners, with shares up over 400% at one point, but shares have weakened as the vaccine has rolled out. Has revenue peaked with the pandemic?

2. Target Corporation TGT has beat 8 quarters in a row. Shares are up 75% over the last year and are trading near 5-year highs. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 20. Is all the good news priced in?

3. Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Shares of this cloud-based software provider for the global life sciences industry are up 95% in the last 12 months. It has one of the best charts of the week. Is it too hot to handle?

4. Ambarella, Inc. AMBA hasn’t missed in five years either. It’s an amazing earnings surprise track record. Shares had been trading in a narrow trading range for years but finally broke out over the past 6 months to 5- year highs, adding 94%. Is this break out for real?

5. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. The sporting goods retailers have been red-hot during the pandemic. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares have soared over 500% over the last year. Is all the good news priced in?

