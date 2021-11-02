This Week's 5 Pandemic Winner Earnings Charts

Earnings season continues to grind on even though most of FANGMAN has already reported.

Over 1500 companies are expected to report earnings this week.

Among them are a lot of the pandemic winners, those companies whose stock soared in 2020 as many people stayed home, and those reopen winners, companies which were supposed to benefit on the recovery.

But not all of the pandemic winners have been losers. And not all of those expected to do well on the reopen are.

Maybe the Street is getting it all wrong?

5 Pandemic Winner Earnings Charts to Watch This Week

1. Wingstop WING has beat 5 out of the last 6 quarters, which is impressive during the pandemic. Wingstop was a winner during the pandemic but was supposed to be a loser once the economy reopened and the consumer could eat out again. Instead, Wingstop shares are up 30% year-to-date, beating the S&P 500 and hitting new 5-year highs. But is it too hot to handle?

2. Etsy ETSY was one of the big winners during the pandemic as we all bought masks. It’s great run was supposed to be over on the reopen, instead, Etsy has beat 5 quarters in a row and the shares have hit new 5-year highs. Shares are up 35% year-to-date. But with a forward P/E of 84, is it too pricey to dive in?

3. Wayfair W has beat 6 quarters in a row. It was a big pandemic winner in 2020 as consumers nested at home and needed things like desks, lamps and small appliances. But shares have been treading water in 2021 as the Street worries about “peak” earnings. Shares are up just 13.9% in 2021. Is the Street getting the story wrong?

4. Booking Holdings Inc BKNG has beat 3 quarters in a row. It was expected to be a big pandemic reopen winner as travel returned worldwide. Shares did hit a new all-time high in 2021, but are up just 10.2% year-to-date. They trade with a forward P/E of 57. Is the return of travel still to come?

5. Planet Fitness Inc. PLNT has missed 6 quarters in a row. Shares rebounded in 2020 from the coronavirus sell-off as the Street expected it to be a big reopen winner. But shares have stalled in 2021, gaining just 6.2%. It’s trading with a sky-high P/E of 108. Is it going to take longer for earnings to recover than the Street assumed?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of BKNG in her personal portfolio.]

