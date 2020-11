Earnings season is beginning to wind down now.

However, there will still be over 250 companies expected to report earnings this week, including many of the important retailers, including the home remodeling retailers, furniture, department store and “essential” retailers that sell food alongside other products like tennis shoes and videogames.

Are the pandemic winners holding onto their edge?

Can the big box retailers continue to execute as the demand for online service surges?

Will the consumer continue to spend into this holiday season if there’s no further government stimulus package like there was in the spring?

These 5 retailers are some of the top names to watch this week.

All of them have excellent earnings surprise track records, even if their stock momentum is to the downside, instead of the up.

This Week’s 5 Must-See Retail Earnings Charts

1. Walmart WMT has only missed twice since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s a strong earnings surprise record. Shares are up 28.8% year-to-date and the chart is looking more like a technology play than a 40 year old global retailer. Shares are at new all-time highs. Can it keep this momentum into 2021?

2. Home Depot HD has only missed once since Zacks data began in 2017. That’s an impressive earnings surprise track record. Home Depot has been one of the top retailers for several years but 2020’s hot housing and home remodeling market has taken the shares to a new level. They’re up 27% year-to-date to another 5-year high. But is it too hot to handle?

3. Target Corp. TGT has beat 7 quarters in a row. Shares have soared in 2020 as it was an essential retailer during the spring coronavirus shutdowns. They’re up 29% year-to-date. But can it keep the momentum to finish off the year?

4. L Brands LB has only missed once in the last 5 years but that didn’t stop the shares from going on a 5-year slide. Shares have rallied 219% in the last 6 months. Is a recovery already priced into the parent of Victoria’s Secret?

5. Macy’s, Inc. M has beat 4 quarters in a row but the shares remain depressed. They’re still down 53% year-to-date as the Street wonders if the department stores can survive the online onslaught. Can Macy’s turn it around during the economic recovery next year?

