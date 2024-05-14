Earnings season continues to roll on as the Street waits for NVIDIA to report. But that won’t be until next week. Meanwhile, over 500 companies are set to report this week including many retailers.

There have been mixed retail reports so far. Lower end retail appears to be slowing but middle is hanging in. While it remains to be seen what is happening, if anything, with luxury retail.

But not everything is about retail this week. There are more big technology names reporting along with old economy stocks in the industrial and agriculture industries.

Earnings Perfection

Two of these 5 companies have perfect earnings surprise track records over the last 5 years. That’s impressive. That period includes the pandemic.

The other 3 companies also have solid records. It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter, for 5 years.

Will these companies beat again?

This Week’s 5 Must See Earnings Surprise Charts

1. Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO )

Cisco has a perfect earnings surprise track record. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive. Shares of Cisco are down 3.9% year-to-date. Over the last year, Cisco is up just 2.9%.

Cisco is cheap. It trades with a P/E of 13. Cisco also pays a dividend, yielding 3.3%.

Will Cisco beat again this quarter?

2. Walmart Inc. ( WMT )

Walmart has beat 7 quarters in a row. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years.

Shares of Walmart are up 15.8% year-to-date and is trading near all-time highs. It’s not cheap. Walmart trades with a forward P/E of 25.7.

Will another beat push Walmart even higher?

3. Deere & Co. ( DE )

Deere has beat 6 quarters in a row. It has only missed 3 times in the last 5 years.

Shares of Deere have been in a holding period in recent years. It’s up 9.1% over the last year but is still cheap. Deere trades with a forward P/E of 14.9.

Will Deere beat again?

4. JD.com, Inc. ( JD )

JD.com hasn’t missed in 5 years. That’s impressive given the pandemic. But shares of JD.com have plunged over the last 3 years. Shares have slid another 8.8% over the last year.

JD.com is cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 10.3. JD.com also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.3%.

Has JD.com finally hit bottom?

5. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ( GOOS )

Canada Goose is the only one of the five that is coming off an earnings miss last quarter. It only has 4 earnings misses in the last 5 years, however.

Shares of Canada Goose have plunged 42% in the last year. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 14.

Should Canada Goose be on the short list of value investors?

