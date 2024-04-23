This Week's 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

This is the biggest earnings week of the first quarter earnings season. Over a third of the S&P 500 will report this week including several of the Magnificent 7 stocks.

But we’re getting companies from across all industries, including retail, restaurants, gold miners, big oil, large tech, the homebuilders, big pharmaceuticals and railroads.

Most eyes will be on the Magnificent 7 stocks, however, as those are the stocks held by most investors. Several of them are making new all-time highs but one is making a 52-week low.

Several also have outstanding earnings surprise track records, with one of the Mag 7 being an earnings all-star with just one earnings miss in the last 5 years.

Will a beat push these mega-caps higher or is all the good news priced in?

This Week’s Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Visa Inc. ( V )

Visa has the best earnings track record in the S&P 500. Not only has it not missed in the last 5 years, Visa hasn’t missed since its IPO in 2008. That’s amazing.

Shares of Visa have hit new 5-year highs in 2024 and are up 4.6% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 27.

Should Visa be on your short list?

2. Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA )

Tesla has missed two quarters in a row but the earnings beat or miss hasn’t ever been a focus of Tesla management.

Shares of Tesla have fallen 31% year-to-date and have hit new 52-week lows. Yet it’s not cheap. Tesla trades with a forward P/E of 58.

Is this a buying opportunity in Tesla?

3. Meta Platforms, Inc. ( META )

Meta Platforms has beat 5 quarters in a row. Will it make it 6?

Shares of Meta Platforms are up 36.1% year-to-date. It trades with an attractive forward P/E of just 23.8. Meta Platforms is also now paying a dividend, currently yielding 0.4%.

Will this earnings report be a catalyst for Meta Platforms?

4. Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT )

Microsoft has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2022. That’s impressive for any company.

Shares of Microsoft are up 6.6% year-to-date and have hit new highs. Microsoft isn’t cheap, however. It trades with a forward P/E of 34.4.

Is Microsoft too expensive to buy right now?

5. Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL )

Alphabet has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares have hit all-time highs in 2024. Alphabet is up 11.9% year-to-date.

Alphabet is also one of the cheapest Magnificent 7 stocks. It trades with a forward P/E of 22.7.

Will Alphabet break out on this earnings report?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MSFT and GOOGL in her own personal portfolio.]

