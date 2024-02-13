Earnings season isn’t over yet. There are hundreds of companies expected to report this week including big technology companies, popular growth stocks and a lot of consumer-focused companies that soared during the pandemic but which are now trying to adapt to the post-pandemic world.

It’s not easy to beat every quarter, or nearly every quarter for years. Few companies have done so.

But all 5 of these featured companies have solid earnings surprise track records with one being an earnings all-star. It hasn’t missed in the last five years, which is impressive as that includes the quarters when Covid hit and upended the global economy.

Will these companies beat again?

And will it be a catalyst for the shares to rally?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Airbnb, Inc. ( ABNB )

Airbnb has an excellent earnings surprise track record. It has only missed one time since its 2020 IPO and it was the very first quarter as a public company. Otherwise, Airbnb has beat 11 quarters in a row.

Shares of Airbnb are trading near 1-year highs, up 36%. But they still aren’t back to all-time highs hit in 2021. Airbnb has a forward P/E of 33.4.

Will Airbnb break out to new multi-year highs on this report?

2. Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD )

Robinhood has a solid earnings surprise track record. It has only missed 3 times since its 2021 IPO and has put together 3 beats in a row.

Shares of Robinhood are down 5.6% year-to-date but have rallied 20.5% over the last year to near 52-week highs. Robinhood isn’t cheap on a P/E basis, however. It trades with a forward P/E of 77.

Will Robinhood get its mojo back as the stock market keeps hitting new highs?

3. Sony Corp. ( SONY )

Sony has an incredible earnings surprise track record with just 2 misses in the last 5 years. It has put together 6 beats in a row.

However, even with such a consistent record, this Japanese tech and entertainment giant is up just 6.5% over the last year, which is underperforming the S&P 500 which is up 23%.

Sony trades with a forward P/E of 19.5, cheaper than its US peers but not cheap compared to value stocks, which normally trade under 15x.

Should investors have Sony on their short list?

4. Albemarle Corp. ( ALB )

Albemarle has an outstanding earnings surprise track record as it’s only missed two times in the last 5 years. However, one of those misses was last quarter.

Shares of Albemarle have been hammered over the last year as the price of lithium has fallen. Albemarle is down 55% during that time. Earnings are now expected to decline 69.5% in 2024.

Are the lithium mining stocks like Albemarle oversold?

5. Twilio Inc. ( TWLO )

Twilio is an earnings all-star. It has not missed in 5 years. That’s impressive.

However, shares of Twilio have underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year, gaining 20.5% versus 23% for the S&P. Twilio is down 2.5% year-to-date.

Is Twilio cheap? It trades with a forward P/E of 30 but 2024 earnings are expected to rise 10.1%.

Is this a buying opportunity in Twilio?

