First quarter earnings season continues to roll on. Just because the FAANG stocks are done reporting, doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of important companies that traders and investors are going to tune into. There are.

These 5 companies have varied earnings surprise track records but each has been on a roller coaster over the last 18 months.

It’s not easy beating even four quarters in a row, let alone more than that. Yet one of these companies has only missed once in the last 5 years and that was during the COVID pandemic. That’s an impressive track record.

Some of the other companies have struggled in recent quarters.

Will another beat and raise matter this week?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Airbnb ( ABNB )

Airbnb has beaten on earnings 7 quarters in a row as travel remains robust. Airbnb’s results have been a surprise to some who were making bets against it in a possible recession. But the recession hasn’t arrived yet.

Shares of Airbnb are up 47% year-to-date. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 35.

Is Airbnb over bought?

2. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. ( BOOT )

Boot Barn Holdings operates 345 lifestyle retail stores in 43 states and online that sell western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. It has the best earnings surprise track record of these 5 companies, with just 1 miss in the last 5 years and that was in 2020 when the COVID pandemic hit.

That’s an impressive record.

Boot Barn shares soared during the pandemic but have come off those highs. It’s up 14.6% year-to-date, however. Boot Barn remains attractively valued, with a forward P/E of just 12.4.

Should Boot Barn be on your retailer short list?

3. Occidental Petroleum ( OXY )

Occidental Petroleum is a large US oil producer. It has missed on earnings 2 quarters in a row as oil and natural gas prices have fallen from last year’s Ukraine War spike.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum soared 115% over the past 2 years, but it’s been a different story in 2023. Shares are down 6.4% this year.

Occidental Petroleum is cheap though, with a forward P/E of 10.5. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.2%.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is a big shareholder of Occidental Petroleum. Should you be too?

4. The Walt Disney Company ( DIS )

Disney has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. It posted a big beat last quarter, soothing a Wall Street that has gotten anxious.

Shares of Disney are down 44% in the last 2 years but have rallied in 2023, adding 18.5%.

Disney isn’t cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 25.

Should you take a chance on Disney this earnings season?

5. Yeti Holdings, Inc. ( YETI )

Yeti makes outdoor products, such as drinkware, coolers, backpacks and bags. It missed last quarter and has missed 2 out of the last 4 quarters.

Shares of Yeti have plunged 51% in the last 2 years but have recovered some in 2023, gaining 6.2%. Yeti is cheaper than it used to be, but it still trades at 20x forward earnings.

Will Yeti turn it around this quarter?

