Earnings season still rolls on. There are several hundred companies expected to report this week including some top retailers and popular tech companies. But there are also a bunch of recent IPOs and SPACs that are reporting too.

It’s a busy week. Which earnings reports should you watch?

I stayed with the tried and true this week and went with the big cap companies. These 5 are stocks that many watch every day. One of them is an earnings all-star which hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. That’s impressive even with normal market conditions, but this streak was held throughout the pandemic.

Will there be any surprises with these companies this week?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

Rivian Automotive has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. But shares of Rivian are down 71% over the last year, although they are up 0.1% year-to-date in 2023.

Rivian has no P/E, as it’s still expected to see negative earnings in 2023 of $5.24 after losing $6.51 in 2022.

Is the worst selling over in Rivian?

2. Kohl’s Corp. KSS

Kohl’s has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters, including two quarters in a row.

Shares of Kohl’s are up 15.7% year-to-date but over the last year they’ve fallen 48.6%. It’s cheap with a forward P/E of 9.3.

Kohl’s is also paying a juicy dividend of $0.50 per share, which is yielding 6.8%. On Feb 21, 2023, the Kohl’s Board of Director’s again authorized the $0.50 quarterly payment.

Is there still a buying opportunity in Kohl’s?

3. Salesforce CRM

Salesforce hasn’t missed in 5 years. It is the company with the perfect earnings surprise track record.

But that hasn’t stopped shares of Salesforce from falling 21% over the last year. However, like a lot of growth stocks, it has rallied 23% year-to-date.

Salesforce isn’t cheap. It has a forward P/E of 27.7.

Should Salesforce be on your short list?

4. Snowflake Inc. SNOW

Snowflake has beat 6 quarters in a row. That’s a great earnings surprise track record.

Shares of Snowflake have fallen 43% in the last year but have rallied 7.7% in 2023.

Earnings are expected to be $0.22 in fiscal 2023 and $0.46 in fiscal 2024. That gives Snowflake a forward P/E of 323.

Is valuation a problem with Snowflake?

5. Costco Wholesale Corp. COST

Costco is coming off a rare miss last quarter. It was the first miss in 7 quarters.

Shares of Costco have rallied big in the last 5 years but over the last year, they have stalled out and are down 5.6%. Year-to-date it’s up 7%.

It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 34. But Costco investors are as loyal as their customers. No price is too high to pay for the shares.

Is it too late for new investors to own Costco?

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.