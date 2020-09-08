Earnings season isn’t over yet.

While it has mostly wound down, there are still 150 companies expected to report earnings this week.

Those include some of the hottest companies on the Street, including three retailers making new all-time highs, a pizza chain disguised as a convenience store and a beaten down gaming stock.

Most have solid earnings track records.

But are they too hot to handle into the earnings report?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Lululemon LULU has a solid earnings surprise track record with just 3 misses in the last 5 years. However, one of those 3 happened last quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hit its Asia business hard. Shares are up 55.9% year-to-date and were hitting new highs. While it’s expected to post solid numbers again, is it too hot to handle here?

2. RH RH has a great earnings surprise record with just 2 misses over the last 5 years and those occurred all the way back in 2106. The home furnishing business has been hot during the pandemic as everyone rushed to buy furniture to both work from home and for staycations. Could RH execute and get the product to customers? Shares are up 51% year-to-date to new all-time highs.

3. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY shares have recovered from the coronavirus sell-off and are up 10.7% year-to-date. Casey’s is coming off a miss last quarter. The gasoline side is probably going to be tough for them this quarter but how have the pizza sales gone? Casey’s is the fifth largest pizza chain in the United States. Shares are looking like they may want to break out to new highs, will this report get them there again?

4. GameStop GME has beat two quarters in a row and shares are up 30.8% year-to-date as video gaming soared during the pandemic. This company has been left for dead but will it be a coronavirus crisis winner?

5. Chewy, Inc. CHWY is one of the 2019 IPO darlings. Shares are up 112% year-to-date, to new all-time highs, as its online pet supply business is reaping the benefits of the coronavirus online shopping craze. It has a shaky earnings surprise track record, however, with just 2 beats out of 5 quarters. Is all the good news priced in?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns shares of LULU and RH in her personal portfolio.]

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.