It’s the busiest week for earnings with over 1400 companies reporting.



FAANG may be done but many hot growth stocks will be reporting this week.



And with so many companies sharing what happened to their business during the height of the COVID pandemic, we’ll get a better idea as to the strength of this economic recovery.



These 5 companies will be on everyone’s radar this week even if they don’t have much of a track record, yet, for earnings.



Will they shine in the spotlight?



This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts



1. The Walt Disney Company DIS is coming off a miss last quarter. Shares are off the lows but still struggling to find momentum as several key divisions of its business remain under pressure including the parks and films. Disney is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as the earnings estimates have been cut.

2. Nikola Corp. NKLA has been one of the hottest stock charts this year. Zacks has 2 estimates for this quarter. There’s a Zacks Consensus of a loss of $0.14. Is it just a trading stock or is there something more under the hood?

3. Beyond Meat BYND hasn’t missed since its 2019 IPO. Beyond Meat was the hot stock of 2019 but shares have cooled. Still, shares are up 77% year-to-date. Will it return to trader’s radar after this report?

4. Planet Fitness PLNT has one of the great earnings surprise track records on the Street. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and that was last quarter thanks to COVID-19 impacts. And shares were up big off the March lows, but have now fallen 16% over the last month as several states have had to reinstate restrictions due to COVID outbreaks. Is the selling overdone?

5. WW International WW has a solid track record of beating. It last missed in 2016. The company has seen strong subscriber growth during the coronavirus pandemic as people sought out wellness and exercise help during the shutdown. Shares have moved sideways for several months. Is this a buying opportunity?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.