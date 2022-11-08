Earnings season rolls on with almost 2,000 companies expected to report earnings. That’s a lot of reports. A lot of these reports are “newer” companies that were IPOs or SPACs over the last few years, when hundreds of new companies came to the public market.

Which of these companies should you be watching? I looked through the list, so you don’t have to.

These are 5 companies that have interesting earnings charts and should provide some insight into what is going on in the economy and/or with the consumer.

They are in various industries including housing, tech, retail and consumer products. Not all of them are newbies to the public market, but all of them have struggled this year.

Will their earnings reports provide a bullish catalyst?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI

D.R. Horton is a national home builder. It has an excellent earnings surprise track record with just 2 misses in the last 5 years and those were in 2018 and 2019. It didn’t miss during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s impressive.

Shares of D.R. Horton are down 31% year-to-date as mortgage rates surge over 7%.

D.R. Horton is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 6. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.2%.

But D.R. Horton is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Should investors stay on the sidelines?

2. Roblox RBLX

Roblox has missed big 3 quarters in a row and has only beat once since it went public in 2021.

But shares of Roblox are down 61% year-to-date as earnings are expected to be negative in both 2022 and 2023. The Street doesn’t like companies without earnings this year.

Is Roblox too risky to buy in 2022?

3. Digital Turbine APPS

Digital Turbine has missed on earnings just 3 times in the last 5 years but one of those misses was this year.

Shares of Digital Turbine are down 80% year-to-date. It was a big winner during the pandemic as online advertising surged.

Digital Turbine is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 8.9. But it’s also a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) going into the earnings report as one estimate for 2022 and 2023 has been cut in the last 60 days.

Earnings are expected to fall 16% in 2022.

But is the selling overdone on Digital Turbine?

4. Tapestry TPR

Tapestry, the owner of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, has beat 9 quarters in a row.

Shares of Tapestry are down 21% year-to-date. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.4.

Earnings are expected to rise 11% in fiscal 2023 and another 12.2% in fiscal 2024.

Tapestry pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.7% which is higher than some energy companies.

Is Tapestry a hidden gem?

5. Yeti YETI

Yeti was a big pandemic winner as it makes outdoor products like coolers which were popular during the lockdowns and staycations. It has only missed one time since its 2018 IPO but it was last quarter.

Shares of Yeti are down 62% year-to-date. It’s also cheap thanks to the sell-off, with a forward P/E of 13.

Is the sell-off in Yeti overdone?

