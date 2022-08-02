It’s a busy week for earnings with over 1400 companies expected to report. While FAANG has already reported, there are still plenty of popular companies that will be reporting this week, including big names in the restaurant, tech, retail, energy and travel industries.

How well is the global economy holding up? The consumer is under pressure from inflation everywhere and China continues to put COVID restrictions on some cities.

It also seems like the entire world is traveling, all at once. What will the travel companies report this week?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL

PayPal has only missed on earnings two times in the past 5 years but one of those was just two quarters ago.

Shares of PayPal have plunged 54% year-to-date as earnings are expected to fall 16.7% this year.

PayPal isn’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 22.6.

But is all the “bad” news already priced into PayPal?

2. Starbucks SBUX

Starbucks has also only missed twice in the last 5 years with both of those misses coming in the last 2 quarters.

If you recall, it’s looking for a new CEO and facing the COVID shutdowns in China.

Earnings are expected to fall 11.4% this fiscal year.

Shares of Starbucks have fallen 27.6% year-to-date, after rebounding over the last month, gaining 11%.

Starbucks isn’t cheap either. It trades with a forward P/E of 29.6.

Should Starbucks be on your short list?

3. Booking Holdings BKNG

Booking Holdings has beat 6 quarters in a row, which is impressive during the pandemic.

But the Street is still bearish, as shares have fallen 22% year-to-date even though earnings are expected to rise 115% in 2022.

Booking Holdings isn’t expensive, with a forward P/E of 19.6, but it’s not dirt cheap either.

Will Booking surprise to the upside again this quarter?

4. Alibaba BABA

Alibaba was once a darling of the Chinese tech stocks but shares have sunk 21% over the last month on worries about the Chinese tech crackdown and SEC listing requirements for Chinese companies.

Alibaba has beat 3 out of the last 4 quarters. However, earnings are expected to fall 14.4% this year.

Shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.6.

Is there too much risk in owning Alibaba right now?

5. Airbnb ABNB

Airbnb has beat on earnings 4 quarters in a row. Yet the shares have fallen 34% year-to-date.

It has staged a mini-rally the past month, however, adding 24% during that time.

Earnings are expected to rise 433% this year on strong consumer demand.

Airbnb isn’t cheap, however. Shares are trading at 59x forward earnings.

Is it time to dive back into Airbnb?

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of SBUX and BKNG in her own personal portfolio.]

