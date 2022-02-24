Earnings season rolls on with hundreds of companies expected to report earnings this week.

There are a lot of recent, newly public companies that have put their earnings reports later in the earnings season. Many of them are popular with investors.

But those growth stocks have run into trouble in 2022.

Some stocks have sold off big in 2022 as the S&P 500 has corrected 10% and the NASDAQ has fallen 18%.

Could they be deals?

This Week’s 5 Must-See Earnings Charts

1. EOG Resources EOG

EOG Resources has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate 5 quarters in a row.

Shares have been on a big rally, gaining 48.7% over the last 2 years.

EOG Resources has also been a big winner in 2022, adding 24% which is outperforming the S&P 500 for the year, as it’s down about 10%.

EOG Resources is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.5 as earnings continue to rise on high crude and natural gas prices.

Is EOG Resources too hot to handle?

2. Block Inc. SQ

Block was an investor favorite during the pandemic. It has beat 5 out of the last 6 quarters and has only missed twice in the last 5 years.

However, Block has been selling off for months now. Shares are down 66.9% over the last year but have lost 45% in 2022 alone.

Despite the sell off, shares of Block aren’t exactly cheap yet. They still trade with a forward P/E of 56.7.

When will be the time to buy Block?

3. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

Coinbase has beat 1 out of the last 3 quarters. It only went public in 2021 so this will be its fourth earnings report.

Shares have been on a wild ride but are now down 32% year-to-date and 46% over the last year.

Coinbase is cheaper thanks to the sell-off. It trades with a forward P/E of 22.4.

Is Coinbase a deal now?

4. Etsy Inc. ETSY

Etsy has beat 6 quarters in a row and has only missed twice since 2017. That’s impressive given the pandemic.

Etsy was a big pandemic winner but year-to-date shares have sunk 47%.

Shares now trade with a forward P/E of 34.

Is Etsy oversold?

5. Invitae NVTA

Invitae has a terrible earnings surprise track record. It has missed 6 quarters in a row.

Shares of Invitae have plunged 80% in the last year, with the losses accelerating in 2022.

It doesn’t have a P/E because Invitae is expected to lose $3.05 in 2021 and another $2.82 in 2022.

When will Invitae find the bottom?

