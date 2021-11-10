Earnings season is still rolling on with over 1,000 companies expected to report this week.

There are a lot of popular companies that are heavily followed on Stocktwits and investing message boards that will be reporting.

What do their earnings track records look like?

This Week’s 5 Most Popular Earnings Charts

Disney DIS

Disney has beat 5 quarters in a row and those beats have been huge. Last quarter, it beat by 40%.

But Disney’s shares have stalled, falling 2.9% in 2021 on worries that the number of streaming subscribers has peaked.

It hasn’t yet resumed paying a dividend and shares are now expensive, with a forward P/E of 34.

Analysts are bearish on Disney, with 2 lowering quarterly estimates in the last 30 days and none raising.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM

Affirm has missed 2 quarters in a row, including a 77% miss last quarter.

But investors haven’t cared as Affirm’s shares have soared this year to new highs, up 44.5%.

One analyst is bullish on Affirm in the last month, raising their earnings estimate.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm is now calling for a loss of $0.30, up from a loss of $0.31.

Will Affirm live up to the hype with this earnings report?

Coupang CPNG

Coupang is a 2021 IPO and has met once and missed once.

Coupang is often called the “Amazon of South Korea” by investors as it’s a South Korean online retailer.

Shares are down 39% year-to-date, however.

But analysts are bullish on Coupang with one analyst raising their estimate in the last week.

That has pushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate up to a loss of $0.10 from a loss of $0.12.

Is the Coupang selling over done?

Tapestry TPR

Tapestry has a good earnings track record, with 5 earnings beats in a row. It beat by 12% last quarter.

Shares are up 38% year-to-date on a rebound in global consumer spending.

Tapestry’s luxury brands including Coach and Kate Spade should perform well into the holiday season.

Tapestry shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12.7. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.4%.

This value stock is one to watch this week.

YETI YETI

YETI has one of the best earnings charts of the week, as it hasn’t missed since its 2018 IPO. That’s 12 beats in a row. Impressive.

YETI continues to break out to new all-time highs, adding another 53% in 2021.

Shares aren’t cheap, with a forward P/E of 42. But YETI is expected to grow revenue by 28% this year and another 15% in 2022.

Can YETI continue to break out into the holiday season?

