Earnings season isn’t over yet.

There are still another 190 companies expected to report this week and that includes some of the hottest work-from-home and technology stocks on the Street as well as a bunch of retailers.

Retail has been a game of haves, and have nots.

If you were in home goods and accessories, you are killing it as the consumer has been buying products to work and cook from home.

But if you’re in apparel, especially work and special occasion clothing like prom dresses, it’s been dark times.

Will things turn around in the second half of the year for the industry?

This Week’s 5 Key Retail Earnings Charts

1. At Home Group Inc. HOME is up 321% year-to-date as traders make a bet on the home products retailers. It’s coming off a big miss last quarter but earnings estimates have been revised higher and it’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Will it blow it out?

2. Macy’s Inc. M has beat 3 quarters in a row but shares are trading near 5-year lows. It’s improved its online business the last couple of years. Was that enough to drive sales in the quarter?

3. PVH Corp. PVH is coming off its first earnings miss in the last 5 years. Shares remain stuck near the 5-year coronavirus lows. However, PVH has a big Tommy Hilfiger business in China which had already started to rebound at the end of last quarter. Will Asia and European sales be the big surprise?

4. Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG has an excellent earnings surprise track record. It has beat 12 quarters in a row. However, shares remain down 16% year-to-date. Is this a buying opportunity?

5. The Michaels Companies, Inc. MIK is coming off of a big earnings miss last quarter but that hasn’t stopped the shares from rallying off 5-year lows. They’re now up 42% year-to-date. Is Michaels the perfect pandemic retailer?

