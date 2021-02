The large cap earnings season continues with over 620 companies reporting earnings this week.

Many of the hottest names on the Street will report including two of the FAANGs, Amazon and Alphabet, as well as some of the red-hot companies in restaurants, retail, technology, and finance.

These five companies have the best earnings charts this week.

All five are trading near or at 5-year highs and they also have great earnings surprise track records.

Can they keep their momentum?

This Week’s 5 Hottest Earnings Charts

1. QUALCOMM QCOM hasn’t missed in 5 years. Impressive. Shares have been on a tear, gaining 90.3% in the last year. But it still has an attractive valuation with a PEG ratio of just 1.1. Can it move higher on this report?

2. PayPal Holdings PYPL has a great earnings surprise track record, with just one miss in the last 5 years and it was in 2020. But that didn’t stop the shares from continuing to rally, as they’re up 118% in the last year. Shares trade with a premium valuation, with a forward P/E of 51. Is it too hot to handle?

3. Estee Lauder EL also has a great earnings surprise track record. It has missed just one time, and it was in 2020 during the pandemic. It’s back on track in recent quarters and shares were recently at new 5-year highs. It trades with a forward P/E of 45 but is considered one of the top luxury retailers and beauty brands. Is it time to get in?

4. Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK has two hot brands: UGG and Hoka One One. It has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2017. It posted huge earnings beats in 2020 during the pandemic. Impressive. Shares are up 63% in the last year but it still trades with a forward P/E of “just” 26. Is it too late to get in?

5. Peloton PTON has beat big the last 2 quarters. It’s been one of the hottest pandemic plays, with the shares gaining 351% in the last year. But what happens when the economy reopens and the coronavirus pandemic eases? Will people go back to the gym?

