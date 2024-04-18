This Weekend Marks the Start of a Year-Long Crypto Bull Run

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Prepare yourself for the imminent Fourth Bitcoin Halving.

According to expert predictions, the hotly anticipated crypto event is slated for either tomorrow or Saturday (depending on the current rate at which Bitcoins are created) and our analysis indicates it will ignite an explosive surge in the cryptocurrency market, one that could sustain its momentum for an entire year.

Naturally, as investors and traders prepare for the next Halving, the excitement is leading to volatility in the cryptocurrency markets.

With the right know-how, you can make this volatility work in your favor.

Data shows that crypto trading volume surged in March, with much of that surge likely being driven by traders piling in before the Halving:

However, here in April, the market’s pulse has slowed way down.

Cryptocurrencies have tumbled, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) retracting roughly 15% from its peak values.

We’re sensing a lot of fear, uncertainty, and doubt across the crypto markets right now.

Yet, we are staying bullish.

Pre-Halving jitters are nothing new for cryptocurrencies. Looking at both the Second and Third Crypto Boom Cycles, Bitcoin rallied strongly in the months leading up to the Halving event, only to sell off sharply in the weeks before the Halving.

History seems to be repeating itself.

Bitcoin soared from January to April. Now, just ahead of the Fourth Halving, BTC is pulling back.

This is very consistent with historical behavior around Halving events…

The good news is that, in both the second and third Boom Cycles, the pre-Halving selloff didn’t last long.

To get a sense of this, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the previous Halvings.

How the Bitcoin Halving Is Bullish for Cryptos

First, allow me to reiterate that crypto selloffs tend to end almost immediately after each Halving.

In each cycle, Bitcoin consolidates for a few weeks before starting to climb about two months after the Halving event.

From there, Bitcoin never looked back in either cycle — in 2021 or 2017.

Prior to the Second Bitcoin Halving in July 2015, Bitcoin’s value dipped by 18%. Similarly, before the Third Bitcoin Halving in May 2019, it experienced a 14% decline.

Following both events, Bitcoin not only recouped these losses but also embarked on a monumental ascent over the subsequent 12 months. Post-Second Halving, Bitcoin’s value surged by an astonishing 284%. After the Third Halving, it catapulted by an even more staggering 559%.

This cycle of a robust pre-Halving rally, followed by a sudden downturn just before the Halving, is a well-established trend. It’s the norm, not the exception.

The subsequent colossal booms spanning multiple quarters post-Halving? Also the norm.

This is precisely why we are convinced that the current slump in cryptocurrency prices is a golden opportunity for investors.

With the Halving on the horizon and Bitcoin’s value showing signs of resurgence post a 15% drop, the time is ripe to capitalize on the market’s temporary lull.

Cryptocurrencies have a track record of remarkable growth in the year following a Halving.

Take the previous Halving as a case in point.

It took place in May 2020, and by the end of the next year, an astounding number of cryptocurrencies—over 70 from the top 300—had seen their value skyrocket by more than 1,000%.

That’s over 23% of the top cryptocurrencies achieving gains of 1,000% or more in 2021 alone.

Can any other asset class boast such a feat?

Stocks fall short of this mark. It’s a rarity for even a handful of stocks to climb by 1,000% within a year.

Commodities? They hit such highs once in a blue moon, at best.

Bonds? They average gains of merely 4%-5% annually.

Yet in the year succeeding the last Bitcoin Halving, over 70 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies shattered the 1,000% growth ceiling.

This performance is not just remarkable; it’s unparalleled in the financial world.

And we’re on the cusp of witnessing this extraordinary event unfold once more.

The Final Word on the Bitcoin Halving

The Fourth Bitcoin Halving could happen as soon as tomorrow. When it happens, it will kickstart a 12-month bull run in cryptos in which dozens of altcoins will likely soar 1,000% or more.

This is a bull market you cannot afford to miss.

Which is why I have built a quantitative trading tool that leverages proprietary statistics to identify the most promising breakout cryptos in this new bull market.

To my knowledge, it is the best crypto quant system out there.

Based on our back-tested results of this system, you could have made 1,929% from Bonk (BONK-USD), 873% from Apex Token (APEX-USD), and 1,945% from Moon Tropica (CAH-USD), in only 12 weeks this year!

This crypto quant tool is the real deal.

And I am going to debut this tool — for the first time ever — in an emergency broadcast this Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

I genuinely believe that this crypto quant system will give you the best chance at actually making more than 10X your money over the next 12 months.

Once more, we’re holding The Breakout Crypto Project on Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern. There I’ll unveil how this system works alongside an altcoin that my system just flagged as a “Strong Buy” with massive short-term potential.

Click here to reserve your seat to that worldwide debut right now.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

