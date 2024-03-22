This Week in ETFs: iShares Debuts Energy Storage Fund

The past week saw a total of 14 launches of exchange traded funds. Among them were ETFs from names including Pacer, Global X, Neuberger Berman, Bancreek and The Opportunistic Trader. However, there were also launches from industry giant BlackRock, FT Vest, ProShares, Hartford and GraniteShares.

New ETFs from iShares, ProShares, Others

BlackRock’s iShares debuted the iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) during the week. The passively managed fund invests in domestic and foreign stocks of companies operating in the energy storage space that market products or services related to the energy transition and the production of things like hydrogen, fuel cells, and batteries. The fund tracks the STOXX Global Energy Storage and Materials Index and has an expense ratio of 0.47%. It lists on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Avantis rolled out the Avantis Emerging Markets ex-China Equity ETF (AVXC), an actively managed fund covering emerging market equities that excludes China’s stocks. The fund overweights stocks demonstrating strong value and profitability characteristics. The fund has an expense ration of 0.33% and lists on the Nasdaq stock market.

ProShares joined the options strategy trend with the launch of the ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ), which tracks an index that reflects the performance of a daily covered-call strategy on the Nasdaq-100 Index. The intention is to provide exposure to the performance of the Nasdaq-100 and generate high levels of income. IQQQ has an expense ratio of 0.55% and lists on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Hartford added to its lineup with the debut of the Hartford Multifactor International Small Company ETF (ROIS). The passively managed fund covers small-cap stocks selected from both emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. Its methodology combines exposure the value, quality, and momentum factors with lower volatility and constraints on sector, size, and country weights. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.49% and lists on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

GraniteShares & FT Vest Debut ETFs

GraniteShares grew its offering of single-stock ETFs with the addition of three 2x leveraged ETFs. The three funds are tied to the stocks of Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, and Microsoft and are as follows:

Each fund has an expense ratio of 1.15% and lists on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

FT Vest launched two more buffer funds on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) looks offers exposure to the price performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) while also seeking to provide annual income over the one-year outcome period of 7.6% before expenses. Although investors will not experience any of SPY’s upside price appreciation, the strategy does protect against the first 10% of downside performance. It has an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Meanwhile, the FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF (FDND) combines exposure to the performance of the First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN), with an income strategy that looks to provide income that represents at least the annual dividend yield of the Nasdaq-100 Index plus 8%. The options strategy involves selling call options on the Nasadaq-100 Index to achieve FDND’s income goals. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Closures

Subversive appears to be getting out of the ETF industry. The firm will shutter its four Subversive-branded ETFs, though two of its white-label funds will continue to trade. The closing funds will cease to trade after the market close on March 28. They include the following:

Later, after the market close on April 12, the AGF Global Infrastructure ETF (GLIF) will no longer trade. And during this past week, the VanEck Egypt Index ETF (EGPT) closed.

Other Changes

A sizable number of ETFs during the week underwent material changes or will do so in the future.

In the past week, the Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) changed its name to the CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF, while the FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - March (YMAR) changed its name to the FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March.

As of April 1, the Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) will change its name to the Global X Emerging Markets ex-China ETF and the Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) will change its name and ticker to the Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR).

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) will change its name to the Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF.

In June, funds from Columbia and First Trust will change their names, indexes, and/or tickers. Around June 1, the Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF (ESGN) will change its name and ticker to the Columbia International Equity Income ETF (INEQ). The Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (ESGS) will change its name and ticker to the Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (EQIN).

And as of June 10, the First Trust Mid Cap U.S. Equity Select ETF (RNMC) will change its name and ticker to the First Trust SMID Capital Strength Index ETF (FSCS) and its index from the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap Index to the SMid Capital Strength Index.

