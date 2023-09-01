This Week in ETFs: Invesco Makes Changes to 35 Funds

A total of nine funds launched during the week ending Sept. 1, thus a dip after the 17 ETF launches last week but not unusual in the leadup to a holiday weekend. There were also several new closures announced or completed, however, the real activity in the space affected a long list of Invesco ETFs, which adopted material changes on Monday.
Among the launches, Madison Investments added a bond fund to its growing lineup, while Segall Bryant & Hamill rolled out a growth-oriented equity ETF. American Beacon rolled out a multi-asset trend-following ETF, and there were additional new fund debuts from YieldMax, Strive, AllianzIM and Innovator.
Closures
ETF Series Solutions announced during the week that it would be shuttering its iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (IBET), which launched in November 2021. The fund will liquidate on Sept. 8.
Innovator also plans to close three of its “Stacker” ETFs, as the funds provide exposure to the performance of multiple reference assets up to a cap on upside performance. All three will liquidate as of Sept. 28. The affected products are as follows:
- Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (DBOC)
- Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (DSOC)
- Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (TSOC)
Several closures were completed during the week. The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) ceased to trade after the market close on Aug. 28, while the Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (FIVR) had its last day of trading on Aug. 30. Finally, the NightShares 500 1x/1.5x ETF (NSPL) ceased to trade after the market close on Aug. 31.
Other Changes
The week kicked off with 35 ETFs offered by Invesco adopting changes to their indexes, names and/or tickers:
-
- Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE) changed its name to the Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) changed its name to the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF
- Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) changed its name to the Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF
- Invesco Pure Beta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) changed its name to the Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) changed its name to the Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF
- Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
- Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Financial Momentum ETF
- Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
- Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) changed its name to the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB) changed its name to the Invesco Building & Construction ETF
- Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) changed its name to the Invesco Semiconductors ETF
- Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF) changed its name the Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF
- Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) changed its name to the Invesco Floating Rate Municipal Income ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) changed its name to the Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) changed its name to the Invesco Large Cap Value ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) changed its name to the Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF
- Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF
- Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) changed its name to the Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF
- Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) changed its name to the Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF
Index & Ticker Changes
- Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) changed its name to the Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF, its ticker to POWA and its index from the Invesco Defensive Equity Index to the Bloomberg Pricing Power Index
- Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) changed its name to the Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF, its ticker to GRPM and its index from the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight Index to the S&P MidCap 400 GARP Index
- Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) changed its name to the Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and its ticker to TBLL
- Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) changed its name to the Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF, its ticker to GGME and its index from the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index to the STOXX World AC NexGen Media Index
- Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) changed its name to the Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and its index from the DB Global Short Maturity High Yield Bond Index to the ICE USD Global High Yield Excluding US Issuers Constrained Index
- Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) changed its name to the Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF, its ticker to GOVI and its index from the Ryan/NASDAQ U.S. 1-30 Year Treasury Laddered Index to ICE 1-30 Year Laddered Maturity US Treasury Index
- Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) changed its name to the Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF, its ticker to IGPT and its index from the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index to the STOXX World AC NexGen Software Development Index
- Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC) changed its name to the Invesco Bloomberg MVP Multi-Factor ETF, its ticker to BMVP and its index from the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index to Bloomberg MVP Index
- Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ) changed its name to the Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF, its ticker to KNCT and its index to the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index to the STOXX World AC NexGen Connectivity Index
