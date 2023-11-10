This Week in ETFs: Dimensional Adds 3 Bond Funds

The ETF industry made a strong showing during the past week, with 16 new funds making their debuts and several funds closing. Gotham, Qraft, the Bahnsen Group, Simplify, First Trust, Global X, Avantis and Janus Henderson all rolled out new ETFs.

There were additional launches from Franklin Templeton, Dimensional, newcomer Honeytree, and Brendan Wood International.

Dimensional Adds New Global Bond ETFs

Dimensional debuted three new actively managed global bond funds. They include the following:

DFGP can invest across a wide range of fixed income securities at the global level with a focus on expected credit premiums and expected term premiums. It has an expense ratio of 0.22%.

Meanwhile, DFGX excludes U.S. bonds from its selection universe, focusing on foreign securities instead. The methodology requires that at least three countries have representation in the portfolio. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.20%.

DGCB invests in U.S. and foreign debt issued by corporations, with a focus on securities that fall within the lower half of the investment-grade universe or in junk bond category. Like DFGX, it has an expense ratio of 0.20%. All three funds list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Franklin Growth Fund Among Week’s New ETFs

The Frankin Focused Growth ETF (FFOG) is an actively managed fund that invests in growth stocks from any size segment. Its portfolio will typically hold 20 to 50 stocks selected using a bottom-up approach. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.55% and lists on Cboe Global Markets.

Honeytree Investment Management launched the Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The fund is actively managed and invests in purpose-driven companies that are focused on responsible growth. Its managers take into account a range of ESG criteria in addition to fundamental and quantitative data when selecting its 25-30 holdings. BEEZ has an expense ratio of 0.64%.

The Brendan Wood TopGun Index ETF (BWTG) invests in U.S. equities and ADRs based on information gathered across thousands of interviews with institutional investors about the quality of the companies in its selection universe. The model typically includes 25 companies. It has an expense ratio of 0.95% and lists on Cboe Global Markets.

Closures

It was another big week for closures as well, with 10 funds ceasing to trade. Those include the following:

However, no new ETF closures were announced during the week — an unusual occurrence for a year that has seen a steady flow of fund closures.

Other Changes

Also during the week, the Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (DFNV) changed its name to the Donoghue Forlines Innovation ETF and switched its index from the FCF Risk Managed Quality Innovation Index to the FCF US Quality Innovation Index.

Finally, on January 5 of next year, the Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) will change its name to the Cabana Target Beta ETF.

