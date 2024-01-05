This Week in ETFs: A Strong Start to the New Year

The first week of the year can often be a slow one for the ETF industry, with few new ETFs or closures to be seen. However, 2024 started with a bang, with nine launches on the first trading day of the year and another four ETFs rolling out just a couple of days later for a total of 13 new ETFs. Five ETFs saw their last day of trading during the week as well.

Innovator debuted seven defined outcome funds, while PGIM entered the defined outcome market with its own funds for the first time. Federated Hermes also launched its fourth ETF, an actively managed total return bond ETF.

Cambria rolled out two funds during the week. The Cambria Micro & SmallCap Shareholder Yield ETF (MYLD) targets the smallest equities in the market in a variation on the strategy underlying its $1 billion Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD). The approach focuses on companies that pay out the most cash distributions to their shareholders via dividends, buybacks, and debt paydown, according to the press release, while also taking into account valuations and quality characteristics.

Meanwhile, the Cambria Tactical Yield ETF (TYLD) invests in a wide range of government, agency, and corporate debt securities based on yield spreads. Both funds have an expense ratio of 0.59% and are listed on Cboe Global Markets.

The Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (SKRE) looks to deliver the inverse of twice the performance of the $3.9 billion SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) daily. The fund lists on the Nasdaq stock market with an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Closures

During the week, several funds saw their last day of trading. Those ETFs include the following:

Also during the week, Cabana merged two of its ETFs into another existing fund. The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) absorbed both the Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) and the Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC).

Other Changes

There were a couple of other developments of note during the week around fund names. The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) changed its name to the Cabana Target Beta ETF.

Also, all of the funds marketed under the FT Cboe Vest brand name dropped the “Cboe” from their names. The names of those ETFs all now start with “FT Vest.” More than 70 ETFs were affected by the change.

Finally, the KraneShares Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index ETF (KVLE) changed its index from the 3D/L Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index to the Value Line Dynamic Dividend Equity Index.

