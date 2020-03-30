This Week Could Provide Answers to Some Big Questions

After a couple of weeks filled with headlines along the lines of “Biggest decline since...” we had the exact opposite last week, with the biggest one-week jump in the Dow in history. The question on every market-watcher’s lips is whether the low of just over 18,200 from which the rally launched will prove to be a real bottom, or whether this is just a retracement and a brief rally in a continuing bear market.

This week could well provide some answers.

The early indications on Monday morning are quite positive. Futures had been indicating a lower opening overnight but rallied into the open, and this week could even start higher than Friday’s close. The problem is that we won’t know if that really has any longer-term significance until we get to Wednesday, as there is a calendar-related reason for buying over the next couple of days.

Tuesday will mark the end of the first quarter of 2020, and as I am sure you don’t need me to tell you, it has been an eventful one. The Dow closed Q4 2019 at 28538 versus Friday’s close of 21637. That is a loss of over twenty-four percent on the quarter. During the same period, long dated Treasuries, as represented by the SPDR 20-Year Treasury ETF (TLT), gained over twenty-two percent. That massive shift in relative value is going to lend significant support to stocks over the next two days.

Most generalized funds operate on an asset allocation basis, as do most individual portfolios. In other words, a certain percentage of money is invested in stocks and the rest in bonds. There may be some other small allocations, to gold or real estate, for example, but the biggest split is between equities and fixed income (stocks and bonds).

Some of those allocations are set in stone; the fund’s rules may stipulate a 60/40 split, say. In other cases, the fund manager has discretion as to what the ratio of stocks to bonds is. If they see a rising market, they may choose to have a higher percentage of stocks to take advantage of that, then shift to a “safer” fixed income bias if they see trouble ahead.

Either way, they have a target allocation, and portfolios are rebalanced regularly to return to those percentages. The time between those rebalances varies but one of the most common time periods is quarterly, in part because most funds report and record their performance on a quarterly basis.

As you can imagine then, with the value of the stock part of portfolios down twenty-four percent on the quarter and bonds up by nearly as much, the funds have to sell a lot of bonds and buy a lot of stocks to get back to their target allocations before the close of the quarter on Tuesday. That will create tremendous demand for stocks over the next couple of days as the quarter ends that should at least limit the downside but there are two important questions.

Will that “natural” demand be enough to hold on to or even increase the gains of last week, and will the rally last beyond midweek?

The illiquid state of the stock market right now suggests that the answer to the first question will be yes. That amount of buying should have an impact in a volatile market, although it may not be as big as it could have been given last week’s rally.

The problem comes when we look beyond that.

This is, outside of the two World Wars, an unprecedented disruption to global activity. In effect, the world economy has shut down for an unknown period and it is becoming increasingly likely that that period will extend beyond what most expected.

The size and suddenness of the drop in stocks still gives me hope that, for a while at least, last Monday’s low will hold. If it doesn’t, though, we will be in the fifth wave of a classic Elliott pattern and could go significantly lower. In short, we are at a critical juncture and could go either way.

It is going to be an interesting and possibly very informative week but until the picture is clearer, I for one won’t be making any major trading or investing decisions.

