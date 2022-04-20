This Was the Reason Most Workers Quit Their Jobs in the Past Year

You've probably heard about the Great Resignation by now. It refers to the large number of people who have quit their jobs over the past year in pursuit of better opportunities.

Now there are different reasons why you might choose to leave a job behind. In a recent report by Morning Consult, among workers who voluntarily quit a job in the last 12 months, insufficient pay was cited as the most popular reason why. In fact, unhappiness with pay was the most popular reason for leaving a job among workers earning under $50,000 a year, and also among those earning $100,000 a year or more.

If you're unhappy with your wages, it absolutely makes sense to go after a higher paycheck. After all, that could be your ticket to meeting major goals like building savings, paying off debt, or buying a home.

But lining up a fair wage could prove challenging. Here's how to make sure you end up being paid what you're worth.

1. Do some research online

There are plenty of websites you can access that are loaded with salary data. It pays to do some research online to see what average wages look like in your line of work. Glassdoor and Salary.com are two places you can get started, but there are many additional resources to tap as well.

When you dig up salary data, though, make sure you're doing a fair comparison by searching by your specific geographic region. If you live in Charlotte, North Carolina and work in the financial field, you may not be in a position to command the same salary as someone who works in finance in New York City, since the cost of living there is much higher.

2. Talk to people in the field

While researching salary data online is a good starting point, it will help to talk to different people about their wages. See if friends, colleagues, or contacts of friends and colleagues are willing to have a heart-to-heart conversation about salary expectations.

Of course, some people might hesitate to talk about money, and that's understandable. But you may be surprised at how open to it others are, and that could really give you solid guidance when it comes to knowing how much money you're really worth.

3. Figure out your own bottom line

Perhaps the average worker with your job title makes $75,000 a year. But if you want or need an $85,000 salary, that's what you should aim for.

To get that, though, you may need to offer value beyond what the typical worker with your experience has. That could mean taking courses to boost your skills, whether they're specific to your field or are skills that apply to any job, like communication and organizational skills.

It's not surprising that insufficient wages are driving workers to seek out better job opportunities. And you definitely shouldn't hesitate to do the same -- especially if you have reason to believe you're currently underpaid.

