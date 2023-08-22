News & Insights

Markets

This Warren Buffett Indicator Is a Red Flag. Should Investors Worry?

August 22, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Stefon Walters for The Motley Fool ->

Warren Buffett doesn't label himself as an economist, but with the business and investing success he's had, he knows a thing or two about the economy. One tool that Buffett has become known for is an indicator that gives insight into whether the U.S. stock market is overvalued or undervalued.

The Buffett Indicator is the ratio of a country's total market capitalization of public companies to its gross domestic product (GDP). Simply put, it compares the value of a country's public companies to the total value of the goods and services the country produces in a year.

Calculating the Buffett Indicator is straightforward: You divide a country's total market cap by its GDP. If the number comes back over 100%, the stock market is seen as overvalued relative to economic output. On the other hand, a ratio under 100% could signal the stock market is undervalued.

Someone talking on a phone while holding a tablet.

Image source: Getty Images.

What the Buffett Indicator is saying about the U.S.

For the U.S., the Buffett Indicator is now 182%. As of July 2023, the total U.S. market cap (generally based on the Wilshire 5000 index) was $48.97 trillion, and annualized GDP was $26.91 trillion. The ratio fluctuates with the stock market, but 82% into overvalued territory by most standards is noteworthy.

Buffett himself said the indicator is "probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment." That doesn't mean it's foolproof, but it does mean it's worth paying attention to.

A ratio over 100% doesn't automatically signal danger. The U.S. has historically had a Buffett Indicator above 100%. It's more important to look at current levels relative to the Buffett Indicator for the U.S. for the past five to 10 years.

Ending Period Buffett Indicator
2015 122%
2016 123%
2017 150%
2018 135%
2019 162%
2020 195%
2021 223%
2022 164%
July 31, 2023 182%

Data source: currentmarketvaluation.com.

From 2015 through the end of July, the average Buffett Indicator has been 161%, so 182% is definitely on the higher side.

Always look at the bigger picture

Considering its historical accuracy, the Buffett Indicator is a valuable tool for gauging market valuation. However, it's not the end-all for predicting market movements. Even if it does signal that a market correction or downturn is likely, that shouldn't deter investors. The indicator is useful but not infallible.

For long-term investors, market fluctuations -- both small and significant -- are inevitable. Reacting compulsively to market indicators (of any kind) can often do more harm than good. In this case, selling off assets in fear of a looming downturn could cause you to miss out on good gains and opportunities when the market rebounds. And if history is any indication, it's when it rebounds, not if it rebounds.

Stock market dynamics are influenced by many factors (often irrationally), and while it's important to be informed, it's equally important not to be swayed by short-term predictions or signals. Long-term investors should keep their eyes on the prize and not veer off course from their investment plans as long as those plans still align with their risk tolerance.

As Buffett once said, "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." Have patience and focus on consistency. You'll likely be glad you did down the road.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of MM/DD/YYYY

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.