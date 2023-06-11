This Warning Sign Could Upend a Home Depot & Lowes Rally

Home improvement giants Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently reported weak sales and weak guidance. Many companies making the goods they sell are reporting similar weakness. Are investors ignoring a big warning sign? Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why there are signs of trouble in the way many people pay for home improvement projects that could bode for a poor year or more ahead.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Home Depot

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Home Depot wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Trex. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot, Simpson Manufacturing, and Trex. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.