This Wall Street Analyst Says Chipotle Stock Is Worth $970 Per Share

Chipotle's (NYSE: CMG) shares are worth far more than their current price, says Cowen analyst Andrew Charles. On Tuesday, Charles named the burrito maker a top pick for 2020, with a price target of $970 per share.

Chipotle's shares rose 3.7% on the news, to nearly $816.

Cowen named Chipotle a top buy for 2020. Image source: Getty Images.

Charles predicts the restaurant chain's new growth initiatives such as delivery and in-store pickup will help to boost sales and profits in the coming quarters.

Charles believes Chipotle's new drive-through lanes will eventually allow the restaurant to double its U.S. store count to 5,000 locations, and perhaps more. He expects these "Chipotlanes" to boost average sales at the chain's restaurants to $2.5 million by 2021 and nearly $3 million by 2024.

In all, Charles estimates that Chipotle's digital sales can account for more than a third of the company's total revenue within the next five years, up from about 18% today. This, in turn, should help to fuel greater same-store sales growth and significantly improve the company's profit margins.

If Charles is correct, Chipotle's stock could rise toward his $970 price target, which represents upside of nearly 19% from today's price. Chipotle's shares are already up almost 90% so far in 2019.

10 stocks we like better than Chipotle

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.