This Volatility Is Blurring the Line Between Trading and Investing

The current volatility in the stock market is, I know, extremely distressing for a lot of people who are looking at lower account values. At some point, though, stocks will recover, and if you can hang onto that knowledge and detach yourself for a while, there are some interesting lessons to learn from what is going on at the moment.

For example, we are seeing the line between “trading” and “investing” becoming blurred.

This morning, Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Global Fixed Income was on CNBC’s Squawk Box, and he made one particularly interesting point in a generally interesting and informative interview. He said he was baffled by the amount of talk he was hearing about multiples of this quarter’s earnings. Some are voicing concern about whether equity prices are fully reflecting the kind of damage that shutting down big swathes of the economy will do to Q2 and maybe Q3 results, but that, according to Rieder, is irrelevant to the long-term investor.

He made the point that when assessing an investment in real estate or fixed income, nobody looks at a company’s position over the next three or six months. You are concerned with the ability of that company to meet its obligations over the next twenty or thirty years and, on that basis, it is pretty clear that a lot of corporate bonds and equities are oversold.

That debate, about the importance of short-term dynamics versus long-term investment decisions, is one of the most fundamental for investors, both institutional and individual. It is often portrayed as the difference between trading and investing, but there is more common ground between those two things than most people think at times like this when stocks are extremely volatile.

Even traders looking for a short-term bounce in this environment have to take long-term dynamics into account. Trading is about anticipating what others are going to do. Only the weight of money moves a stock’s price, so no signal or analysis will work unless enough people pay attention to it and react. When, as now, the economy is basically shutting down, people are concerned with more fundamental things like survival, and no chart point or price level is powerful enough to create a reaction if there is doubt in that direction.

When that is the case, stocks that might look oversold otherwise can sometimes just refuse to bounce. That is why a stock like the natural gas company Chesapeake Energy (CHK), which went into this mess with liquidity problems, has stayed depressed, even as natural gas has jumped around thirty percent over the last few days and the S&P 500 and energy sector have bounced off their lows.

The long-term investing outlook for CHK is bad enough to limit opportunities for short-term trades, even when there are other positive signals.

On the flip side of that, taking trading dynamics into account is also important at times like this for long-term investors.

There are some companies that rational analysis suggests will come out of this just fine, yet their stock has been sold along with everything else. That doesn’t mean, however, that they should just be bought regardless of where.

Normally, that would be pretty much the case. If you are buying something to hold for years or even decades, the exact entry point is not that important. What matters is just that you buy it, and if it drops a couple of points in the short term, so what?

Now though, when that “couple of points” can be as much as ten percent in one day, even on a relatively stable stock like AAPL, it matters a lot. As a result, a lot of long-term investors are turning to trading techniques to mitigate that risk.

If you want to buy something like AAPL or MSFT as a long-term investment, for example, you might consider a bracketed entry.

The idea would be to aim to buy the stock at one of two levels. In the case of AAPL, should it dip back toward the lows, then you would buy at say 220 or 230. If, on the other hand, the rally off those lows continues, you may look buy on a break of a significant moving average at around 280 or just above. That would give you a chance of buying the stock at what look like good levels on another selloff, but would mean that you didn’t miss out completely should the rally gain strength.

In many ways, Rieder was right this morning. The short-term dangers to earnings shouldn’t influence what you buy if you are a long-term investor. They should, however, influence when you buy. Nor should traders be ignoring longer-term, fundamental factors when looking for short-term trades. For now, at least, trading and investing styles and techniques are crossing over and it may benefit us all to understand that and learn from it.

