This Viral 10-Day Savings Challenge Will Actually Make You Richer

Log onto your favorite site, check out the latest viral sensation and then ask yourself: Did you just waste time or did you save any money? Now there is a way to get in all the web-based viral action that can do wonders for your bank account simultaneously.

You don't have to be a mega-influencer or even be a great TikTok dancer to make it happen. All you have to do is follow this viral 10-day savings challenge and you'll find yourself richer by the end of it.

Day 1 Challenge: Play Some Bingo!

This isn't your grandparents' game of Bingo -- it's Bingo Cash, a 4.7-star rated free iPhone app that you can use to play and win money. Play with others on your level or go all the way up to a high-stakes tournament to win $1 or up to $83. No pressure or annoying ads to contend with -- just real money at the end of the game.

Day 2 Challenge: $300 Just for Having Money in Your Account

The banking sector is a rocky road these days. Why not switch over to a credit union where you and the other members are in control over your money? Credit unions such as PSECU reward members with $300 simply for joining and using the account in a certain way.

PSECU will pay you $100 when you sign up, another $100 if you set up direct deposit within 90 days of opening your account, and then a final $100 for keeping that direct deposit active for three months. Accounts are free and minimum deposits are not required.

Day 3 Challenge: Have a Website Pay Your Credit Card Bill

You might be drowning in debt with no relief in sight. Your balance won't go down and your bills just go up with the typical 20% APR. Relax. NerdWallet is here to offer some relief.

The financial website is now connecting users with new lenders to acquire new loans at lower interest rates if you have a credit score at 600+ and need to borrow up to $50,000. That means you can consolidate your credit card bills into one place and only have to worry about one payment at a time.

Day 4 Challenge: Say Bye-Bye to Your Car Insurance

Sounds crazy, right? Yes...until you realize that your car insurance company is overcharging you. Dump 'em and find a new one using EverQuote, where you can source all your vehicle coverage options in one place.

With over 175 different car insurance companies from around the country in one place, EverQuote is one of the largest directories for this sector. Plus, using them can save you up to $610 that you might have otherwise given to your old car insurance provider.

Day 5 Challenge: Purchase Multifamily Real Estate

Yes, you read that right: Buy a piece of property and make sure it's multifamily. You do not have to be wealthy to do this like in the bygone era of the rich and famous. CalTier is a website that allows seasoned and first-time property purchasers to plant a stake in commercial real estate.

With as little as $500 you could invest in multifamily apartment and condo complexes all over the greater United States. Sounds risky, sure, but CalTier offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, though with multifamily housing investments expected to grow by a compounded 33% in 2023 you'll probably never have to use it.

Day 6 Challenge: Earn 38% More With Investing App

You like money -- who doesn't? -- but you probably love to see your money grow. Betterment is an investment app that allows you to invest and see up to 38% higher returns over the long haul than typical investors.

That's because Betterment has no minimum balances but instead allows you to set up auto-deposits to increase your money. Its annual fee is only 0.25%, which means you don't have to spend a lot of money to make a lot of money.

Day 7 Challenge: Roll Over Your Old 401(k) for Free

Remember that 401(k) from your company two jobs ago -- whatever happened to it? It might just be sitting there, collecting dust with 24 million other abandoned 401(k) plans in the U.S., costing you up to $700,000 in wayward retirement savings.

Use Capitalize to track down your old 401(k) accounts to start the tax-free transfer into an IRA. This complicated and time-consuming process is whittled down to a 5-minute questionnaire on Capitalize's website.

Day 8 Challenge: Get Paid for Watching Internet Videos

Would you like to get paid for all that time you spend watching content online? Of course you do. InboxDollars offers users up to $2,700 a year for doing just that. Sign up for free, get a daily short video clip, and then honestly answer the response form. Join the InboxDollar users who have already been paid more than $60 million to watch what you normally view for free.

Day 9 Challenge: Save $3,500 Per Year With This Financial Plan

Financial planners are for the 1% and the Penny Hoarder is for everyone else trying to save a cent, right? Not these days.

The Penny Hoarder's new financial planning services are available online to everyone, no matter what tax bracket you fall into these days. It's anonymous. It's free. And it could save you up to $3,500 a year.

Day 10 Challenge: Make Solitaire Money

Solitaire is no longer the card game of the lonely -- it's the digital game of the financially savvy. Like Bingo in Day 1, Solitaire Cash is a free iPhone app that lets you play for winnings between $1 and $83 each day.

Everyone gets the same deck, so players win based on talent and the top three who solve the deck the fastest win the largest sums. Not a bad way to have some fun and earn a little extra money at the same time.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Viral 10-Day Savings Challenge Will Actually Make You Richer

