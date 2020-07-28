This Underperforming Homebuilder May Pop On Earnings

The advent of and growth in ETFs has, in many ways, been a huge boon for small, self-directed investors. It has given them a low-cost way to invest in indices and, through sector funds, an ability to structure their portfolios to suit changing economic conditions without needing to make drastic market timing decisions. Still, you will often hear doom-laden predictions that ETFs will bring down the whole market for various reasons, the most common of which is that they reduce the differentiation between stocks.

There is some truth to that, although it looks a bit overly pessimistic to see it as a sign of the coming Armageddon. When you buy an index ETF, you are effectively buying everything in the index, regardless of each individual company’s performance and prospects, but that is the whole point. An index ETF is a play on your view of overall economic conditions, making that lack of differentiation a feature rather than a bug.

There are even times when you can use that to your advantage when it comes to trading individual stocks. Take the homebuilding industry right now, for example, where a high-flying industry ETF makes underperformers look like massive value.

As you can see from the chart above for the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB), the industry has been doing well. The recovery following the collapse in March is now complete and the index is actually trading at an all-time high which, considering that it was launched at the height of the last housing bubble, in January of 2006, is quite remarkable.

From a longer-term perspective, I guess you could see that as a warning, but that isn’t the point here. There is a more immediate, short-term trade that interests me.

You might think that after a run up in the industry ETF like that, the recovery amongst homebuilding stocks would be pretty uniform, but it isn’t. There is one notable laggard, Beazer Homes (BZH), which chart looks like this:

That makes sense in some ways because BZH is not a holding of XHB, so hasn’t been dragged up with it.

It won’t take much for that performance gap over the last few months to look like a major anomaly and for BZH to start playing catch up. The catalyst for that could come in a couple of days when Beazer release their earnings.

They are expected to post a loss of $0.07 for Q2. They are, however, not widely covered, with Nasdaq.com’s earnings page, for example using only one estimate. In that context it certainly looks significant that they have beaten that analyst’s expectation in three out of he last four quarters.

There must be a good chance that history repeats itself here, especially given the strength in the industry generally. If that is what we see on Thursday evening, the underperformance to this point will result in a significant pop in the stock. If not, that priced in pessimism is likely to limit the downside to anything other than a terrible number.

Over the last few months, BZH has probably been hurt by not being in the homebuilders’ index that XHB tracks, but over the next couple of days, that could become an advantage. Even a small beat of what are traditionally pessimistic estimates will make the stock’s relative underperformance look like a major opportunity in a market where those are becoming increasingly scarce. So, with a limited downside, buying the stock before the release looks like a decent trade.

*Disclaimer: While not currently a stockholder, the author intends to buy BZH over the next couple of days and hold it at least through the earnings release.

