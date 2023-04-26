This Travel Luxury Is Breaking the Bank for 25% of Americans

Everyone has to eat, even on vacation — and the cost of cuisine could keep people home this summer and beyond.

Related: 6 Vacation Splurges You’ll Almost Always Regret

More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

According to a new GOBankingRates study of 1,056 adults, more than one in three travelers went over budget on their last vacation, with 27% spending a little more than planned and 7% spending significantly more. Although accommodations, entertainment, fees and the act of traveling itself contributed to overspending, the biggest culprit of all was dining, which busted more than one in four travel budgets.

The good news is that with the right strategies and some insight from those who make their living from jet-setting, you don’t have to go hungry to go on vacation.

Avoid the Beaten Path

If you see packs of tourists gathered around the restaurant you’re considering, find a different restaurant.

“Seek out more locally oriented restaurants that aren’t located in main squares or directly next to tourist attractions,” said Maggie Turansky, co-founder and head writer for the responsible tourism website The World Was Here First. “Often, even if you only walk a street or two away from major sites, you will find that average restaurant prices reduce significantly.”

Spring for Lunch Instead of Dinner

If you can only afford one sit-down meal, when you go is as important as where you go.

“Seek out set lunch menus,” said Turansky. “In many popular destinations, such as Spain or the Czech Republic, set lunch menus are a very common and popular option. Here, you can usually get a very hearty and filling meal of two to three courses for a lower price than if you were to order the same dishes at dinner.”

Read: Don’t Book a Vacation on This Day of the Week

Eat What the Locals Eat at the Time of Year They Eat It

Just like back home, food costs more the farther it has to travel to get to your plate.

“Eat locally and in season,” said Franziska Wirth, head of travel at Rough Guides. “Fresh fish will be cheaper if you’re close to the sea, and if you’re doing a cross-country hike, fresh sushi will be tough to come by. Not only do you support local businesses and do good for the world by eating local meals and produce, but you can also save money. If it’s avocado season and you’re in Mexico, gobble down on that guacamole. If you’re in Argentina, devour that steak. And if you’re in Phuket in Thailand, get fresh fish grilled right next to your table.”

Find 5-Star Dining at 3-Star Prices

If you plan to splurge on a fine-dining meal or two, you’re probably aware of the world-renowned Michelin Guide, which profiles the finest — and priciest — restaurants on Earth.

But the publication has a special category dedicated to fine dining that offers the best for less.

“Explore the Bib Gourmand selections in the Michelin Guide,” said travel writer James Demmin-De Lise. “You’ll find exceptional dining experiences at reasonable prices — multi-course meals for less than $40 per person.”

Eat Where Chefs Learn

If you have an easy haircut, you can get a trim for free if you’re willing to let a stylist school student take the spot behind your chair. The same rule applies to dining overseas.

“My biggest tip for saving money on dining is to look into local culinary schools in your destination,” said Adrienne Clement, a travel blogger with Bucket Half Full. “For example, London is home to the Cordon Bleu culinary school, which has multiple restaurants across London, including Cord by Cordon Bleu and Cordon Bleu Café.”

Clement said Cord offers a three-course lunch for the equivalent of $36.

“This institution has educated some of the world’s most renowned chefs, including Julia Child and Yotam Ottolenghi,” she said. “These restaurants offer meals of extraordinary quality at below-market prices.”

The Cheapest and Most Authentic Food Is Usually on the Street

If fine dining isn’t your thing, you’re in luck. The trucks, vendors and stands outside the white tablecloth restaurants are where you’re likely to find something more authentic — and certainly more affordable.

“Eat as much street food as possible,” said Louisa Loring, founder of Eating Around Italy. “It’s usually very cheap but at the same time speaks to the location’s identity. Street food is also a way to sample many local dishes without the price tag or larger, unwanted portions.”

Follow the Same Food-Budgeting Tactics That Work Back Home

If budgeting for food is part of your personal finance strategy in your day-to-day life, you can apply many of the same tactics to slash your dining bills while on vacation.

“Case in point, decide what and when you will eat before you are hungry,” said Heidi Theis, Benvenuto Travel Design Firm. “If you usually make it a rule to meal plan at home or never go to the grocery store hungry, don’t change that behavior on vacation. Travelers who rush from travel experience to travel experience without a thought of when they might eat their next meal often find themselves suddenly famished and pick the next restaurant they see, not because it fits their taste or their budget but because they need to eat now.”

A Personal Container Could Be Your Key To Staying on Budget

You might not consider a bottle of water or a cup of coffee to be “dining,” but your budget does — and on your credit card statement, those purchases end up in the same category as a four-course meal.

“My money- and planet-saving tip is to pack reusable bottles, cups and other food storage items and to download an app that will find a refill place for you,” said Jennifer Sizeland, travel blogger at Land of Size. “Two popular apps are Refill and Tap, which can both help you find clean water fountains to fill up your bottle for free. Bottled water is very expensive for what it is, so this is a great money saver. The Refill app can help you to find coffee places that will give a discount for taking your own cup, and it’s always worth asking if places do this as every saving counts.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Travel Luxury Is Breaking the Bank for 25% of Americans

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.