This Travel Company Is Giving Away a Decade of Free Travel Worth $100,000

Travel can be an exciting and rewarding experience. You can learn about new places and try different foods while taking a break from your everyday routine. But travel can feel even more rewarding when it comes at no cost to you.

One travel tour company with over 70 years of experience in the industry is giving away a decade of free travel worth $100,000. If you love to travel and want to try your luck at winning free travel, keep reading to find out more about this contest.

Trafalgar wants to fund your travel for 10 years

The travel tour company Trafalgar wants to help make one lucky winner's travel dreams a reality. They're giving away $100,000 worth of travel for a decade. The winner will be able to book up to $10,000 in tours per year.

This is a great opportunity since the cost of travel can add up quickly. First, there's the cost of hotels, flights, and any other transportation. When you also factor in food, activity costs, and the price of tours -- all of these costs can stretch your vacation budget. Many people end up putting off taking a vacation because it's too expensive.

How to win $100,000 in travel

If you want to be entered to win this incredible prize, you'll need to do one of the following:

RSVP for one of the available free virtual travel events at trafalgar.com/travelevents.

Subscribe to the Trafalgar e-newsletter. You can do this by visiting the company's home page and then entering your email address as well as your first and last name into the pop-up window that appears.

Mail in your request for entry. This option is only available to Canadians. To do this, write the following on a plain piece of paper: full name, complete mailing address, daytime phone number, a valid email address, and where you'd like to travel to in 2022 or 2023. Your entry must be stamped and received by Sept. 23, 2021. Address your entry to: Trafalgar Virtual Events Sweepstakes (Mail-in Entry), 33 Kern Road, Toronto ON, M3B 1S9.

On Oct. 14, 2021, a random winner will be selected. The chosen winner will be able to begin their decade of travel in 2022 or 2023. Like with any contest, there are terms and conditions, and only residents from certain countries are eligible to participate.

If you want to be considered, you'll need to submit your entry by Sept. 30, 2021.

How to fit travel into your budget

Have you been putting off taking a trip because you feel like you don't have the funds to do so? There are a few steps that you can take so you can better fit travel into your budget.

Here are some suggestions to consider:

Pre-plan for travel costs. Time flies, and if you don't plan in advance, it can be frustrating when you realize you don't have enough money to travel. Instead, think ahead about travel costs. Decide on how much you want to put in your travel fund and then start saving that amount each month.

Automate your savings. It's easier to save when it's automated. There's no forgetting or making excuses. Open a savings account and set up automatic monthly withdrawals. This way, your money is there when you're ready to take a vacation.

Get creative when planning your travel. You don't have to visit the most expensive destinations or travel when everyone else does. If you have some flexibility with when you take time off from work, get creative with your travel plans. Visiting popular destinations in the off-season can save you so much money. Additionally, visiting less-popular destinations can still be just as fun, if not more so, than popular tourist attractions.

Use travel rewards credit cards. If you're not yet using a travel rewards credit card, consider getting one. You can earn points on the spending that you do. Once you collect enough points, you can redeem your points for travel expenses such as hotel stays and flights. Doing this can help you spend less on travel costs.

If you want to have a chance at winning free travel, don't forget to enter into this unique contest. And if you're ready to begin planning your next vacation and you're not sure which credit card would be best for you, take a look at the top travel credit cards.

