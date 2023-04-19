This Top Dividend Stock Showcases Why It's a Screaming Buy

Shares of Prologis (NYSE: PLD) have tumbled nearly 30% over the past year. That has pushed the company's dividend yield up to 2.8%, well ahead of the S&P 500's 1.6% yield. The primary factor weighing down the stock is the concern that demand for logistics properties is waning.

However, as the leading industrial REIT's first-quarter numbers showcase, demand for industrial properties has proved incredibly resilient. The sell-off in the stock makes Prologis look like a screaming buy, especially for those seeking an above-average and growing dividend.

Spectacular numbers

Prologis generated $1.22 per share of funds from operations (FFO) in the first quarter. That's nearly 12% higher than the year-ago period. The primary driver was the incredible performance of its operating portfolio:

Metric 1Q23 Result Notes Average occupancy 98% Flat with 4Q22 and above 97.4% in 1Q22 Retention 77.2% Down from 82.4% in 4Q22 and up from 75.4% in 1Q22 Cash same-store net operating income (NOI) 11.4% All-time high Net effective rent change 68.8% All-time high, led by U.S. at 78.8%

As that table shows, occupancy remained very high while retention was strong. That drove an extraordinary rise in rental rates as legacy leases expired and Prologis signed new leases at much higher market rates. The company enjoyed its best-ever quarter for rent growth and NOI growth.

Co-founder and CEO Hamid Moghadam commented on the quarter in the earnings report. He stated:

We continue to deliver record results driven by the unparalleled quality of our portfolio and customer solutions. Demand remains healthy, despite some moderating in terms of decision-making. Given the macroenvironment, we continue to operate our business with a degree of caution. We foresee any potential impact on demand as likely to overlap with a deceleration in new deliveries, sustaining momentum with favorable conditions for high occupancy and continued rent growth into 2024.

As the CEO points out, the company is performing well despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. While that's slowing some leasing decisions, supplies remain so tight that occupancy should stay high, and rents should keep rising for at least the next several quarters.

The future remains bright

That outlook is driving the REIT to give its 2023 guidance a slight bump:

Metric Previous Revised Change at the midpoint Average occupancy 96.5%-97.5% 97%-97.5% 0.25% Cash same-store NOI 8.5%-9.5% 9%-9.75% 0.38% Core FFO (excluding net promote income) $5.00-$5.10 per share $5.02-$5.10 per share 0.2%

Prologis' ability to raise its guidance, even if very slightly, is a testament to its underlying strength and conservative forecasting approach.

Meanwhile, the company remains in an excellent position to capitalize on potential opportunities that might emerge during an economic downturn. Despite tightening credit conditions, Prologis closed an additional $1 billion line of credit this month. That pushed its total liquidity position to $6.7 billion, an all-time high.

The company is also extremely well insulated from higher interest rates. Prologis has a weighted average term on its debt of 9.7 years and no significant maturities until 2026.

That gives Prologis a fortress-like balance sheet in the current environment. CFO Timothy Arndt commented: "We are well-positioned to deliver superior growth given our embedded rent upside and proven ability to create value from the build-out of our land bank."

Given the current economic uncertainty, the company continues to take a conservative approach toward new developments. Its development plans remain unchanged at $2.5 billion-$3 billion of starts this year. However, it has the land and financial flexibility to start more development projects as economic conditions improve. It also has ample capacity to make acquisitions above its $300 million-$600 million guidance range.

Durable growth despite a potential downturn

While demand for warehouse space has slowed a bit because of economic uncertainty, it remains highly resilient. Combine that with tight supplies, and occupancy levels remain high, driving robust rent growth for Prologis. These conditions should remain in place for the foreseeable.

The steep sell-off in the industrial REIT's stock makes it look like a screaming buy, especially for dividend-seeking investors. Prologis recently boosted its dividend by another 10% and will likely keep growing the payout at an above-average rate in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Prologis

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Prologis wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Prologis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.